Watch: Cargo ship snaps in two off Turkey
It was being taken to a dockyard when the incident happened.
A dry cargo vessel broke in two in the Black Sea off Turkey's northwest coast, images shot by Turkey's Kaptan News Agency showed. The 11-man crew was rescued.
Mongolian flag carrying Leonardo, a 114-meter-long dry cargo ship, started buckling and broke in two while on anchor off Istanbul's Kilyos coast.
Half of the ship was pulled to shore by tugboats, while the remainder is in the water gradually sinking.
Turkish media reports said the ship, constructed in 1975, was going to Istanbul's Tuzla dockyard for repairs.
