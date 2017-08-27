Youth, 17, admits to revenge porn charges

Photo: Shutterstock

A 17-year-old from Mtarfa this morning pleaded guilty to threatening to share naked photos of his girlfriend and was placed under probation for two years.



The court heard how the youth was in a relationship with the 17-year-old girl and when the girl subsequently ended the relationship, the youth threatened to share naked photos of the girl online. The photos were sent to him while the two were still in a relationship.



The 17-year-old was also charged with being in possession of indecent material as well as producing such material.



The court also ordered him not to contact his former girlfriend.

As the accused is a minor, he was not added to the sex offenders’ list.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli presided over the case.

Lawyer Robert Galea appeared for the accused while Inspector Joseph Busuttil prosecuted.