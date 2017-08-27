'We are coming to Malta whether you like it or not,' say anti-migrant activists at sea

Right-wing activists aboard an anti-migrant vessel are gearing up for confrontation, telling Joseph Muscat they are coming to Malta "whether you like it or not."

Defend Europe volunteers aboard the C-Star made the threat in a video posted to Twitter this morning. In the video, six male crew members accuse Dr Muscat of being a "hypocrite" and say Malta has become a global "headquarters" for illegal immigration, as dramatic music plays in the background.

The ship and its crew are currently to the east of Malta, just outside its territorial waters. They were denied entry to Malta last week, with the Prime Minister saying the government wanted nothing to do with extremist organisations. The PN backed the decision.

When contacted today, a government spokesman told Times of Malta nothing had changed.

"They will not be allowed in," the spokesman said.

Crew members speaking in the video do not say whether they plan to ignore orders and enter Malta illegally or do so by filing a request to enter on humanitarian grounds, similar to that which led to a vessel carrying three migrants to enter Sicily earlier this month.

The Golfo Azzurro, a migrant rescue vessel carrying three people rescued at sea, was granted entry into Sicily after requesting assistance due to problems with its engine. It had previously been refused entry into Italy.

The C-Star remains outside Maltese waters.

'Ship of hate'

Dubbed the 'ship of hate' by the European Parliament, the C-Star is sailing the Mediterranean in an attempt to block the rescue of migrants from the Mediterranean Sea, saying NGOs are aiding and abetting an "invasion" of the European continent.

In an ironic twist, one of the NGOs targeted by the group came to the C-Star's rescue earlier this month, after the Italian coast guard said the anti-migrant vessel was in distress.

Defend Europe is an offshoot of the continent's extremist white identitarian movement, which calls for the preservation of national identity and a return to 'traditional western values'. The movement is closely associated with anti-Islamic and right wing

Malta's decision to deny the ship entry and refuse it supplies was met with fury by Defend Europe activists, with the group saying the government was betraying Malta's history and the European continent.

Members of local right-wing group Moviment Patrijotti Maltin ignored the embargo and sailed out to give the ship's crew supplies earlier this week.