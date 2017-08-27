Watch: Fake ecstasy, cocaine is on the rise in Malta

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Scientists testing the island’s narcotics warn that users are being sold potentially lethal Chinese chemicals instead of cocaine and ecstasy.

“The drug scene has changed. Synthetic drugs are taking the place of traditional substances, and many users probably don’t even know they are taking them,” said Godwin Sammut of the University of Malta’s Chemistry Department.

Mr Sammut and Prof. Emmanuel Singara test all the narcotics seized by the police in their laboratory in Msida. “In a drug raid, police recently discovered a powder packaged in small bags identical to how cocaine is sold. This chemical should definitely not be taken like cocaine, but we fear that it is. These chemicals can kill you,” Mr Sammut said.

Though sold as cocaine, the powder is not a derivative of the South American coca plant but Chinese synthetic cathinones – at least 10 times more powerful.

The same is true of an active ingredient in ecstasy, MDMA. Preferred as the ‘cleaner’ option, many drug users opt for the active crystals known as Mandy to avoid adulterants added to ecstasy.

Mr Sammut warns that dangerous synthetic chemicals are being discovered masquerading as the popular party substance. He is even more alarmed about the potential for the two to be mixed together by drug dealers hoping to turn a quick profit.

“MDMA has its own harmful effects, such as dehydration. Mix that with synthetic chemicals which have strong effects on the brain and nervous system, and you have a dangerous cocktail that can kill,” he said.

Police sources said drug dealers were opting for these chemicals with increasing frequency. The new trend is also a major concern at the hospital’s emergency unit.

Casualty consultant Jonathan Joslin said he had seen disturbing scenes of overdosing youths banging their heads against the wall and experiencing distressing physical symptoms after abusing the substances.