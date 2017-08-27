Today's front pages

Good morning. This is a summary of what is making the front pages in today's local newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that scientists have discovered dangerous synthetic chemicals masquerading as cocaine and MDMA on the local drug scene.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that the PN's 'house of cards' is collapsing, with another lead story describing life from the eyes of a local sex worker.

Malta Today also leads with news from the PN leadership election, writing that Adrian Delia's bid has been rocked by offshore allegations. A survey run by the newspaper finds that 55% of voters cannot choose between any of the four contenders for the post.

It-Torca reports that Air Malta will be introducing new routes and rates, as part of a series of changes at the national airline.

Il-Mument leads with news that early voting for the PN leadership has started, with a secondary story saying that Corradino Correctional Facility is in a state of "anarchy".

Illum writes that PN leadership candidate Adrian Delia is caught up in a battle for political survival, with the odds of him being booted out of the race growing.

Kulħadd stirs up concerns about the PN's leadership contest being rigged, with its front page reporting that PN councillors have complained about being denied a vote and that the party's electoral commission is part of Simon Busuttil's "clique".