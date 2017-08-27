The week at a glance

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Rabat church ceiling collapses

Part of the ceiling over the main altar of the historic Ta’ Ġieżu church in Rabat collapsed on Tuesday night, leaving a hole several metres wide. Two wooden beams gave way and the marble altar, benches and light fittings were considerably damaged as tons of debris rained down. Luckily, nobody was in the church at the time of the collapse.

What made the headlines

Freeport’s economic impact hits €107m: The direct impact on the economy of Birżebbuġa’s container port will reach €107 million this year, according to new research. A study by E-Cubed Consultants found that the economic injection increased to €171 million when indirect effects were considered. The Malta Freeport is also expected to generate 954 jobs by the end of this year. This rises to 1,747 jobs when indirect ones, such as stevedores, are considered.

The four PN leadership candidates during Thursday night’s televised debate. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Blogger accusations dominate PN debate: The accusations made by Daphne Caruana Galizia against PN leadership candidates Frank Portelli and Adrian Delia dominated a televised debate between the four contenders. Dr Delia, who filed two libel suits against Ms Caruana Galizia, announced he would be publishing a declaration of his assets in the coming days. Dr Portelli said his involvement with St Philip’s Hospital was as a shareholder and he had actually reduced its debts. Alex Perici Calascione said while it was important to seek the lost sheep, one should not forget their flock. Chris Said said the party needed to have a think-tank made of representatives of various sections of society working quietly in the wings to guide it.

Paqpaqli victims demand damages: A number of people hurt, some badly, during a charity car show almost two years ago filed a judicial letter demanding the liquidation of damages. Holding the organisers “responsible for the accident”, the victims gave them 10 days to settle the liquidation of damages, adding that otherwise they would take further legal action as they deemed fit, including applying for the issue of precautionary warrants.

Mġarr crash victim’s sister died on same road: Janie Turner, 45, who died in a car crash on Sunday, lost her 17-year-old sister, Carmen, in an accident on the same Mġarr road 24 years ago. The tragic accident also took place on a Sunday in August, and the young Ms Turner, who would have been 41 this year, was also a passenger. Janie died metres away from the memorial plaque dedicated to her sister.

Marlene Farrugia steps down as PD leader: Just days after saying she would not seek re-election as the leader of the Democratic Party, Marlene Farrugia stepped down from her post. She said she had originally planned to hand in her formal resignation after the new Nationalist Party leader was elected, but she did so beforehand to speed up the process of regeneration in her own party.

Tax burden hike twice European Union average: Maltese taxpayers saw their tax burden rise by almost twice the EU average in the past decade, according to a new study by the European Commission. The research – ‘Taxation trends in the EU’ – shows that while taxes amounted to 31.6 per cent of GDP in 2005, they hit 33.7 per cent in 2015. In 2005-2015, Malta’s tax burden as a percentage of GDP rose by 2.1 per cent, while the EU average was 1.2 per cent. However, the tax burden in the EU is still much higher than the one in Malta and stood at 38.7 percent of GDP in 2015.

Bus drivers quit due to increased road stress: A number of bus drivers have quit their jobs in the past three months, blaming “increased pressure” on the road, the Times of Malta reported. A spokeswoman for Malta Public Transport said that while the company employed over 1,000 drivers, a “good number” had left in recent months, blaming obstacles on the road. “Our drivers are telling us they are finding it increasingly difficult and stressful to get from one place to another on time. Vehicles are double parked, parked on corners or simply blocking the way,” the spokeswoman said.

Don’t touch sick leave, unions warn employers: Unions unanimously rejected a Budget proposal by the Malta Employers Association for the first day of sick leave to be unpaid. The General Workers’ Union, UĦM, Malta Union of Teachers, Malta Union of Bank Employees and FORUM, the trade union confederation, all opposed the suggestion. The UĦM called the proposal “absolutely illegal”.

What trended

Connecting Sliema and Valletta

If everyone who voiced an opinion about building a pedestrian bridge linking Valletta and Sliema actually went on to use it regularly, the project would be an overnight success.

The idea was a bit of blue sky thinking by a London-based Maltese architect, but many readers reacted as though the proposal was already set in stone.

“Now they’re even trying to build on the sea,” one wrote in evident disgust, as another sarcastically suggested building it “like the one in Mrieħel... it will end up being another billboard”.

One naysayer was so outraged that he switched to his native Italian to express his disapproval. “You’ve already ruined the entrance to Valletta,” he fumed.

“Why not knock Valletta down and build nice aluminium and concrete blocks instead? Ask us Italians how to do it, we’re experts at ruining cities.”

Not everyone was so negative. Many called the idea “brilliant”, “innovative” and “much-needed”.

“Good for the young and fit,” another argued. “It will not ruin the skyline as it would start from the tip of Tigné Point and join near the [Valletta] gunpost.”

For one woman, though, the thought of crossing the 300m was just beyond the pale. “No one would walk that far,” she decided.

■ The Environment Minister’s daughter was popping the champagne this week after she was appointed a Commissioner for Justice at the precocious age of 25 and with just six months of legal practice under her belt.

It was hard to cut through the reams of sarcasm, WTF gifs and expressions of outrage, but at least one man tried. “People need to get off her case and wait before judging as to whether she is competent or not,” he wrote.

Another tried to appeal to our sense of justice, asking if someone should be denied the chance to advance just because their parent was a minister.

■ Rent prices keep going higher and higher, and people’s impatience with the situation seems to be rising alongside them.

We reported that real estate agents had been inundated with requests for cheaper rental properties costing €500-€600 a month, and readers had a field day. “Those are Frankfurt rental prices!” one exclaimed.

For one woman, the pressure to make ends meet was approaching breaking point. “I pay that in rent and struggle to put food on the table,” she wrote.

“If they increase the rent, then I’ll have no choice but to live on the street.”

What they said

“Islamic State hijacked Islam and turned it into a religion of hatred, bloodshed, savageness and devastation. It has driven non-Muslims to fear, hatred and enmity against Islam and Muslims.”

Imam Elsadi expressing his sympathy with the Spanish people after the Barcelona terrorist attacks.

“We do not want to have anything to do with people like these, who fail to distinguish between humanitarian matters and the need to be secure.”

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat defending the government’s refusal to allow Defend Europe’s anti-migrant ship, the C-Star, into Maltese territorial waters.

“Catalonia is a land of welcome. We will not change because a minority wants it to change.”

Luca Bellizzi, delegate of the Catalan government to Malta and Italy, stressing that the Barcelona terrorist attacks will not dampen its people’s resolve.

“We must pray for the protection of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, for the hundreds of people waiting on the coast of Africa, seeking liberty, freedom from war and a future of hope.”

Archbishop Charles Scicluna delivering his sermon on the occasion of the feast of Stella Maris.

“We have ended up with families complaining that their neighbouring properties are being inhabited by 10 men in squalid conditions without bas-ic amenities.”

Ħamrun mayor Christian Sammut accusing the authorities of turning a blind eye to the lawlessness that he said prevailed in certain parts of the locality inhabited by migrant communities.

“So you’re saying because she’s my daughter, she has to emigrate?”

Environment Minister José Herrera rejecting the accusation that the appointment of his daughter as a Commissioner for Justice amounts to nepotism.