PM pours cold water on sick leave idea

Joseph Muscat has joined the chorus of disapproval over a proposal from employers for the first day of sick leave not to be paid.

The Prime Minister told The Sunday Times of Malta yesterday the proposal was “a non-starter”.

Dr Muscat’s reaction came on the back of a unanimous backlash by unions after the Malta Employers’ Association included the sick leave proposal in its suggestions for Budget 2018.

The Prime Minister’s terse reply means the proposal is as good as dead and will not feature in talks over changes to employment and industrial relations over sick leave entitlement for parents, paternal leave and increasing leave entitlement to compensate for public holidays that fall on the weekend.

The MEA proposal also received the thumbs down from Education Minister Evarist Bartolo.

In a Facebook post linked to a news item reporting the MEA statement, Mr Bartolo yesterday said that he “disagreed” with the suggestion.

The MEA proposal was framed in the context that employers fear sporadic sick leave being taken as a means to skip work on days close to weekends. The organisation proposed the first day of sick leave be considered an unpaid waiting day.

The suggestion was slammed by all unions, with the General Workers’ Union and UĦM Voice of the Workers questioning its legality. The Malta Union of Teachers described it as “regressive” and the Malta Union of Bank Employees accused the MEA of “shooting from the hip”.

FORUM, The trade union confederation said any sick leave certified by a doctor is genuine and there should be no debate about the matter.

However, FORUM also said it was ready to engage in talks to introduce measures to help cut the abuse of sick leave without negatively impacting workers who were genuinely sick.

Moviment Graffitti, a leftist activist group, condemned the proposal and warned it could erode decent working conditions.

“We believe that the health and well-being of employees must always be prioritised over profit,” the group said.

