Fracas lands two men in court
'No hard feelings,' court told
Two Irish men attending a friend's wedding in Malta this morning pleaded guilty to grievously harming each other after they came to blows yesterday while drunk.
The court heard how the two men, 26-year-old Darren Boylan and 37-year- old Matthew Duggan were sharing a room at a local hotel.
They got into a fight while drunk and made up soon after, with the court being informed that there are “no hard feelings between the two”.
Magistrate Josette Demicoli warned the men that the fact that they were leaving the island later today did not mean they were getting away scot free, since EU law states that a suspended sentence is effective in all member states.
Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Melvin Mifsud appeared for Mr Boylan while legal aid Josette Sultana appeared for Mr Duggan.
Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted.
