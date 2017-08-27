Advert
Sunday, August 27, 2017, 12:36 by Claire Caruana

Drunk man hid in girlfriend's balcony to try and rob her

30-year-old handed suspended sentence

The man admitted to his burglary plans. Photo: Shutterstock

A man was this morning handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years, after he pleaded guilty of having hidden in his partner’s balcony, with the intention of robbing her.

The court heard how last night, Omar Muhammad Husayn Mustafa, 30, climbed onto the balcony of a woman he was in a relationship with, damaging her property in the process. He was also charged with being drunk in public.

Mr Mustafa, who is unemployed and lives at the Ħal Far open centre, was assisted by legal aid Josette Sultana.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli presided over the case.

