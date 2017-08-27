Cargo megaship is the largest-ever vessel to visit Malta

The Munich Maersk at the Malta Freeport.

A container ship that is four football pitches long has become the largest-ever vessel to visit Malta.

The Munich Maersk is 399 metres long and 58.6 metres wide, with a maximum capacity of 20,568 TEU containers. Built by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering in Korea, it was delivered to Maersk this past June.

The massive ship sailed into the Malta Freeport as part of its maiden voyage, where it was serviced by four super-post Panamax Quayside Cranes acquired specifically to ensure that the facility can cater for the world’s largest megaships.

Malta Freeport Terminals CEO Alex Montebello said the company had left no stone unturned to modernise its facilities and equipment, and had invested €240 million since it was privatised in 2004.

“The container ship industry has been changing dramatically as shipping lines commission bigger and better vessels. The challenge for us has been to have the vision to change with them so we can remain at the forefront of a hugely competitive market," he said.