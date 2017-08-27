Photo of the week
This image was taken during the total solar eclipse seen across a narrow strip of the US earlier last week. The irregularities due to mountains and craters on the moon surface mean that beads of sunlight shine through for a brief amount of time, a phenomenon known as Baily’s Beads. The next total solar eclipse to be seen anywhere in Europe will be in August 2026. Photo: NASA - www.nasa.gov/image-feature/the-eclipse-2017-umbra-viewed-from-space-1
