May I ask who the genius was who designed the extremely uncomfortable benches at the Mosta Rotunda bus stop?

This genius invented long, thin strips of steel placed vertically next to each other with a gap of about one inch between each strip. Sitting on these benches for quite some time can be quite an endeavour. In fact very few people make use of these benches and when they do, it is only for a few minutes at most.

I appeal to the authorities responsible for benches at bus stops – whether it is Malta Public Transport or Transport Malta – to replace these relics of the Arriva fiasco as soon as possible. I am sure all the commuters who use this bus stop, especially elderly people, will be eternally grateful.