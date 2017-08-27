Two weights and two measures by Żabbar local council

Having three speed bumps located within the space of 40 metres is not necessary.

Żabbar council recently placed an inexpertly and badly constructed speed bump just a couple of metres away from another across the road and about 20 metres away from yet another in Alessio Erardi Street.

Having three speed bumps located within the space of 40 metres definitely qualifies for special mention in the Guinness Book of Records, a feat that the local council excels in. The last added speed bump has been so senselessly constructed that vehicles passing over it wobble dangerously even when driven over at low speeds.

To add insult to injury, the council has been constantly petitioning over the last 18 months to place a vitally located and necessary speed bump at the tip of Żabbar Road, roughly around 300 metres away.

This stretch of road constitutes the final stretch of Xgħajra Street, the main thoroughfare and heavily used trunk road that links Żabbar with Xgħajra and is situated on a blind corner from the remainder of the straight stretch.

So much so that vehicles proceeding from Żabbar in the direction of Xgħajra at high speed have absolutely no view of what lies ahead. Moreover, drivers emerging from driveways located in residences in Żabbar Road (where no service road exists) are regularly faced with vehicles abruptly coming head on at full speed in their direction on exiting into the main road.

A couple of years ago, a terrible accident took place in Żabbar Road. A driver coming at high speed in the direction of Xgħajra lost control of his vehicle and crashed heavily into a car parked by the roadside.

The impact was so tremendous that the parked car was pushed about five metres into a front garden railing and squashed.

The resultant damages were such that the parked car was declared a total loss by the insurance agency.

Another less serious traffic accident between a car emerging from a driveway and another proceeding in the direction of Xgħajra occurred in the same stretch sometime later.

This is clearly a case of two weights and two measures applied by the council with regard to its constituents. Why has the council not acceded to the petition after so much time has elapsed?

Is the council waiting for a fatal accident to occur before taking the preventive and necessary action?