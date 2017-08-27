Not the whole picture

I have received my pre-ordered copy of the long-awaited book The Gozo Cathedral, its History and Treasures, edited and co-authored by the acclaimed historian Mgr Dr Joseph Bezzina.

Having perused the profile on Mgr Joseph Vella-Gauci, the archpriest of the Cathedral from 1996 until 2007, I was rather appalled by its remarkable inaccuracy and inadequacy. Frankly, a disingenuous portrait has been presented.

It is stated that Mgr Vella-Gauci was “elected” as archpriest. If it were so, one would unmistakably ask who elected him. It is also said that Mgr Vella-Gauci “remained at the helm until resigning on September 17, 2007”. Did he actually resign or was he peremptorily removed? It goes without saying that resignations most certainly airbrush the actual truth.

Moreover, during his incumbency, Mgr Vella-Gauci “promoted several beneficial projects”. Were building and maintenance the best and only hallmarks of Vella-Gauci’s tenure? Namely, did bricks and mortar solely epitomise his ministry? What about his pastoral mission?

The gauntlet has now been thrown down and it is entirely incumbent on Mgr Dr Bezzina to pick it up. I am confident he will rise to the occasion as he relishes the cut and thrust of scholarly debate. Pieces of the jigsaw are sorely missing.