Mgr Alfons Maria Hili, a saintly priest

“De mortuis nihil nisi bonum” – “Of the dead, [say] nothing but good”, according to a Latin proverb. However, it seems that not everybody is aware of this old saying.

In this year’s issue of L-Għid tal-Assunta, this was written about Mgr Alfons Maria Hili, with reference to the Cathedral parish of Gozo:

“Qajla serva l-Katidral, minkejja li kien jitħallas mill-Katidral u kien igawdi l-prebenda arċipetrali tal-Katidral. Fi żmienu il-ħajja pastorali fil parroċċa tal-Katidral marret litteralment, il-baħar – u għerqet.” (“He rarely served the Cathedral, although he was paid by the Cathedral and benefitted from a parish priest’s allowance. In his time the pastoral life in the Cathedral parish went to the dogs and disappeared.”)

Could this comment be the product of a close-minded, parochial reading of history? I say this because all those who are well-versed in the ecclesiastical history of our islands are also aware that Mgr Hili was not only a zealous pastor of souls and an eminent benefactor of the Church in Victoria but also a rector of the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary as well as a friend of the poor and the needy.

It was quite the order of the day that Victoria’s parish priests would not live within the Citadel precints; neither would they focus their attention on the Cathedral Church. With the approval of the local bishops they would serve the flock of from down below in Victoria.

Last but not least, a quick look at Gozo’s history would reveal that for many years, the parish priests of Victoria presided over the pastoral life of the town from St George’s parish, rather than from the Cathedral church and this can be also said of Mgr Michael Cefai, Mgr Hili’s successor.

Those who would like to know more about Mgr Hili can access Fabian Mangion’s article about the saintly priest published in The Sunday Times of Malta on July 19, 2015.