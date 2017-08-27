Let’s not close our eyes

When the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) issued a blanket ban on Russian athletes it said that the evidence showed that the doping was State sponsored.

Let this be an eye opener to us: we cannot close our eyes to evidence which is pointing to something wrong in our country. Or it will be our children who will reap the consequences as what happened in Greece? The country’s debt crisis has its roots in tax evasion, high public spending and the playing down of the deficit. The people now are reaping the dire consequences.

I would like to ask if we are seriously dealing with the following: the protection of our natural environment, the management of waste, the quality of our educational system, helping those who really need it, corruption at all levels and the setting up of independent institutions.

To my mind come Paolo Borsellino and Giovanni Falcone, two courageous anti-Mafia judges, and Rudy Giuliani, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York during the 1980s who later became mayor of New York City.

All tried to clean up the place they loved.

Mr Giuliani left a legacy of successful prosecutions of leaders of New York’s ‘Commission’ of organised crime families, the Mafia’s international heroin and cocaine ring in the ‘Pizza Connection’ case, as well as high-profile political corruption and Wall Street criminal cases.

Totò Riina, a ​ ruthless Sicilian mob boss known as ‘The Beast’, once ordered a hit on Mr Giuliani. He also had a 13-year-old boy dissolved in acid. This cowardly killing – one of some 150 murders to which Riina has been linked to – was in retaliation for the boy’s dad​ having ratted out the mob boss.

Judges Falcone and Borsellino were killed on Riina’s orders in 1992. I think that Giuliani succeeded, whereas Falcone and Borsellino, although partially successful, were killed because unlike Giuliani, they did not have the backing of reliable, independent institutions.

Where there is fodder, rats are sure to penetrate. So one has to be extra careful checking for holes and signs of rats. Where there is money, corruption is sure to flourish. So leaving loopholes means you are condoning corruption.