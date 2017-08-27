Jerry Lewis, an icon

Jerry Lewis

Jerry Lewis, the famous and well known commedian, has unfortunately left us; his funny actions leading to awkward situations appealed to many.

His popularity began when he formed a duo with singer Dean Martin; however, they later both went their own separate ways.

In the 1950s the Cold War atmosphere tensed up many a soul but Jerry Lewis temporarily made us forget this and other rigours of life. His hilarious acting on screen made audiences cry with laughter. I remember my grandma wiping away tears with a large hanky.

At 91, Lewis was nearly as energetic as he was in the 1950s. He was a symbol of good clean fun, proving the motto ‘Laughter is the best medicine’.