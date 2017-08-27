I refer to the article about Governor Sir Lintorn Simmons (The Sunday Times of Malta, August 20).

It is worth noting that Lintorn Barracks in Floriana were named after Governor Simmons, even though these were renamed Beltissebħ some years ago, while in Tarxien we still have a street called Simmons Avenue.

Up to the 1930s this street was called by Tarxien residents as Triq il-Ġdida (New Street). We do not know if the governor himself came to Tarxien for the opening of this street or who proposed its name.

I think Governor Simmons was the best governor Malta ever had. At least he knew that most of the governors who came before him had all sent several historical artefacts to Britain. During a visit to Britain, he tried to locate a number of large cannons that had been taken from Malta and he found 33. He managed to return 13 of these to Malta. At least he tried to make amends for the wrongdoing of previous governors.