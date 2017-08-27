Four-engine aircraft are rare in Malta

I endorse a lot of what Joe Grech wrote in his letter ‘Harmful exhaust fumes’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, August 13).

However Mr Grech stated: “Imagine four massive engines on each aircraft...” when in reality we rarely see four-engine aircraft in Malta.

Aircraft with four engines are usually wide-bodied such as the fabulous Airbus A380, the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A340. Unfortunately, for people like myself who love aircraft, these are hard to come by in Malta. This is a bit of a relief, however, as we do not get the amount of fumes referred to in the article as most aircraft here are only twin or single engine. Otherwise, it is true that these fumes do not augur well for our health. However, what can we do? Can we stop progress? Can we stop tourism? As we say, sometimes progress is regress – in one way or another.