Apologies for luggage delay

I refer to Victor Sammut’s letter entitled ‘Undue delay in luggage delivery’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, August 20).

On Tuesday August 15, passengers arriving in Malta on a flight from Treviso experienced a significant delay in the baggage delivery process.

Malta International Airport would like to assure its passengers that it is working closely with the relevant airport partners for this situation to be rectified and for the appropriate measures to be taken.

On behalf of the airport team, MIA extends its sincere apologies to Mr Sammut and all the passengers affected by this occurrence. The company prides itself on ensuring a quality experience for all its guests throughout their journey through the airport and regrets that we fell short of this commitment on this occasion.