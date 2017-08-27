Għajnsielem festival
A festival of music, song and dance was held at Pjazza tad-Dehra, Għajnsielem, as part of the celebrations marking the feast of Our Lady of Loreto in Għajnsielem.
The festival, entitled Għajnsielemfest, was held over two days and it was organised by Għajnsielem local council. Taking part in the festival were Cash and Band, singers Claudia Faniello, Renato, Deborah C, Albert-Lauren Agius, Loredana Agius, Rihanna Grima, Martina Dingli, Chantel Sultana, Charlene Muscat and Elaine Haber, the Anette Mystic Dancers, New Identity Line Dancers, the Turning Point Theatre and musicians playing traditional instruments.
Baritone Charles Buttigieg was accompanied on the piano by Charlene Portelli.
