For your diary

• Today, Għajnsielem celebrates the feast of Our Lady of Loreto. Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona will concelebrate Mass with the parish clergy at 9am. Mgr Joseph Farrugia will deliver the panegyric. Marches will be performed by St Margaret Band at 5.30pm and by St Joseph Band at 6.30pm. Solemn vespers, led by Mgr Joseph Attard, will be sung at 6.30pm. The procession, led by Mgr Attard and accompanied by St Joseph Band, leaves the church at 7.30pm. The Leone Band will give a performance at Our Lady of Loreto Square at 8.15pm. The procession will end with the antiphon and sacramental blessing. The functions will be broadcast on Radju Lauretana 89.3 FM and www.radjulauretana.com.and on www.facebook.com/Radjulauretana and also on Xejk TV. On Tuesday, archpriest Frankie Bajada will lead a thanksgiving Mass at 7pm, after which the statue will be placed back into its niche.

• An exhibition featuring miniature replicas of the statue of Għajnsielem’s patronsaint, Our Lady of Loreto, and church ornaments seen in the sanctuary during the village feast, will be open today at the parish home, Independence Square, Għajnsielem. The exhibition is being set up by the Buttigieg family of Għajnsielem.

• A blood donation session will be held at the Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department today from 8am to 1.30pm.

• The Gozo Film Festival, promoting local and foreign filmmakers continues today at the Gozo Citadel at 9pm. The event is free.

• Xewkija local council will be organising a two-day cultural event, entitled Fior D’Argenta. The event commemorates the Beheading of St John the Baptist to whom the Xewkija Rotunda is dedicated. Fior D’Argenta will take place at St John the Baptist Square and the surrounding area tomorrow at 8pm and on Tuesday at 9pm.

• The Otters ASC Swimathon in aid of Inspire will be held at Marsalforn pitch on Thursday, from 3pm. Each participant will receive a certificate of participation and the two children that collect the most donations will be presented with a prize at around 6pm.

• MUSEUM superior Joe Fenech will be holding a prayer and catechesis meeting at Our Lady of Pompeii church, Victoria, on Thursday between 10 and 11am. All are invited. Mr Fenech also presents a weekly Saturday programme on Radju Maria between 1 and 3pm.

• Members of Il-Fergħa Ewkaristika (Gozo) will meet at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on Saturday at 3pm to celebrate Mass and for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 4pm. All are welcome.

• The Gozo edition of the Malta International Food Festival is being held at Xewkija Main Square on Saturday from 6pm.

• Jazz Do – a concert to promote jazz in Gozo and to encourage young musicians to take up jazz – will be held in Mġarr on Saturday at 8pm. Entertainment will be provided by Tony Pace’s Quartet, Ġorġ Curmi (il-Puse), Godwin Lucas and The Triton Trio from Sicily. Entrance is free.

• Cinefamilja at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria returns on Saturday after the summer break with two films as part of the national Children Cinema Day – Power Rangers (12A) at 4pm and Smurfs: The Lost Village (U) at 6pm.

• ‘Inspired in China’ is a fine arts exhibition being held at the Gozo Ministry’s exhibition hall 1, St Francis Square, Victoria, until September 22. The aim of the exhibition is to strengthen the cultural and artistic ties betweeen Malta and China. Taking part in the exhibition are Catherine Cavallo, Simon Barthet, Antoine Farrugia, Darren Tanti and Alex Attard. It is open Monday to Friday from 8.15am to 12.45pm, except public holidays.

[email protected]