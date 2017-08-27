Photos: Charles Spiteri

The Gozo branch of the English Speaking Union (ESU) Malta, in association with the Gozo College, has given Gozitan secondary students the opportunity of taking an intensive course in public speaking. The summer course, attended by 21 students aged between 13 and 16, was held with the active support and participation of members of the teaching staff at the Gozo College Middle School.

The course was based on the ESU concept of ‘Discover Your Voice’. Sessions enabled students to acquire the necessary ability to communicate more effectively in public through skills that are translatable to different languages and different contexts.

The students were assisted by ESU volunteers to become persuasive speakers by focusing on language, speech, diction and delivery.