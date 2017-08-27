Breathalysers for Gozo Police

Toni Ann Muscat presenting two breathalysers to Police Superintendent Antonello Grech. Looking on is Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana. Photos: Charles Spiteri

Two state-of-the-art Alcovisor-Jupiter breathalysers were recently presented to the Gozo Police by the NGO Justice to Ensure Safer Streets (JESS).

The new breathalysers will give more power to the police in their battle against drunk driving. Until recently, the Gozo Police had only one breathalyser.

JESS was formed in memory of Jessica Tabone, 22, who lost her life in Xlendi road on April 19, 2015.

Money donations to buy the breathalysers were raised by the public in general, events held in memory of Tara Malou Licari who lost her life in a traffic accident in Kappara, fundraising events and donations made personally by JESS president/chairwoman Toni Ann Muscat and her family.

A agreement was signed between Police Superintendent Antonello Grech and Ms Muscat for the breathalysers to be used solely by the Gozo Police.

Attending the presentation was Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.