Watch: Inter fight back after Roma hit woodwork three times

Inter Milan fell behind and survived three shots against the woodwork before hitting back in the last 25 minutes to win 3-1 at AS Roma, helped by another Mauro Icardi brace, in a pulsating Serie A match on Saturday.

Inter's new coach Luciano Spalletti enjoyed a winning return to Roma, who he led to second place last season with a club record points haul before deciding not to renew his contract.

Yet Roma should have been well out of sight before Icardi sprang into action for his second brace of the season.

Aleksandar Kolarov smashed a volley against the Inter post before Edin Dzeko collected Radja Nainggolan's cross on his chest and volleyed home in the 15th minute.

Nainggolan struck the foot of the post from outside the penalty before halftime and Diego Perotti also hit the woodwork in the 65th minute.

Two minutes later, Inter equalised out of the blue when Antonio Candreva found Icardi who turned and stabbed an improvised effort past Alysson.

Icardi struck again with a similar effort 10 minutes later, with Ivan Perisic this time providing the assist, and nearly scored a hat-trick before new signing Matias Vecino completed Roma's misery with Inter's third.