Watch: Fabregas and Morata give Chelsea victory over Everton
Premier League champions Chelsea eased past a disappointing Everton with goals from Spaniards Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata sealing a 2-0 victory on Sunday.
What looked a tricky fixture on paper turned into a stroll for Antonio Conte's side who have recovered well from a shock opening-day defeat by Burnley.
Morata's header set up Fabregas to give Chelsea the lead in the 27th minute, the former Arsenal player sliding the ball past keeper Jordan Pickford with a deft finish.
Everton offered very little and Chelsea doubled their advantage five minutes before the break when Morata climbed to head home Cesar Azpilicueta's inviting cross.
It was a frustrating afternoon for Everton's Wayne Rooney who wasted one chance and was shown a yellow card.
Chelsea moved into fifth spot with six points.
