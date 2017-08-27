Watch: Celtic extend unbeaten record to 43 matches

Callum McGregor stepped off the bench to salvage a point for Celtic in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against St Johnstone at Parkhead.

Celtic's unbeaten run in the Ladbrokes Premiership, which now stands at 43 games, was under threat until substitute McGregor struck after 79 minutes to cancel out Steven MacLean's opener.

MacLean took advantage of a poor clearance from Craig Gordon to put the visitors ahead six minutes before half-time - scoring his 50th goal for Saints in the process.

Jonny Hayes fired wide and Alan Mannus saved twice in quick succession from Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong as the hosts piled on the pressure.

They were eventually rewarded when McGregor, a 61st-minute substitute, slotted the equaliser with 11 minutes remaining.

Scott Sinclair and Mikael Lustig both hit the woodwork for Celtic but both sides were forced to relinquish their 100 per cent starts.