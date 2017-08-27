Micallef joins Spartans on loan

Balzan's Lydon Micallef (right) will resume his 2017/2018 campaign with the Spartans

Ħamrun Spartans completed a major transfer coup yesterday with the signing of striker Lydon Micallef from Balzan.

The Reds have been tracking the tracking the 25-year-old for some time as coach Jacques Scerri is a keen admirer of the striker.

Micallef struggled for first team football with Balzan this summer as he only made a cameo appearance in his team’s Europa League tie against Videoton, of Hungary.

The forward was handed his first start of the season against St Andrews last Friday but he failed to leave his mark and was subsequently replaced at half-time.

That spurred Micallef to seek pastures new and talks between the two clubs progressed quickly last weekend before a deal was reached for Micallef to join the Spartans on loan for the rest of the season.

Micallef’s arrival will be a great addition for the Spartans who have invested a lot in Maltese talent over the summer following the arrival among others of goalkeepers Jake Galea and Steve Sultana, defender Daniel Zerafa and midfielders Dale Camilleri, Terrence Agius and Triston Caruana.