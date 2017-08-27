Kind of caponata

Ingredients:

A good bottle of olive oil, you’ll be using this liberally at various stages.

2 large aubergines, cut into large chunks

3 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

3 courgettes, sliced

2 red capsicums, pith and seeds removed and sliced

sea salt

freshly ground black pepper

1 medium red onion , peeled and finely chopped

2 cloves garlic , peeled and finely sliced

4 stalks celery , leaves picked and stalks finely chopped

2 tbsp of golden sultanas

2 tbsp salted capers , rinsed, soaked and drained

1 handful green olives , stones removed

2-3 tbsp best-quality vinegar

6 large ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp pine nuts, lightly toasted, optional

Optional : A few sprigs of wild fennel fronds to garnish

Method:

In a heavy based pot, start by adding a few tablespoons of olive oil. I like to gently fry the harder vegetables first. So, in go the onions, carrots and celery until they start to soften. Followed by the red peppers, aubergines and finally the courgettes. Follow with the garlic, sultanas, olives and capers, always stirring until fragrant.

Lastly, add the chopped tomatoes, vinegar and 1/2 cup of water. Cover and simmer for around 45 minutes. Taste and season.

Finally transfer to a bowl and garnish with pine nuts and fennel. Drizzle a little more olive oil. This dish is fantastic served either warm or cold. It will also keep well stored in an airtight jar.