Fish nights at Ta’ Cassia

Friday nights are a feast for fish-lovers looking to satisfy their tastebuds, as Ta’ Cassia Restaurant recently launched its Fish Night Buffet featuring live cooking stations.

Located in Salina, just off the main thoroughfare, this restaurant is a veritable oasis and perfectly located for balmy summer nights.

Walking through the front door of the 180-year-old house of character, which still boasts original features, and to the mature garden at the back, it feels like you are entering a different world, with tables set in the midst of greenery.

Known for specialising in local cuisine, Ta’ Cassia has gone a step further by paying tribute to a Mediterranean diet that brings together fresh produce, fish and seafood with its Friday night extravaganza.

The idea behind the fish buffet is simple, as patrons get to enjoy a variety of fish and seafood in one sitting, with the evening kicking off with a complimentary glass of prosecco.

The buffet menu includes a bit of everything, starting with a starters selection of every kind of seafood under the sun to pasta and paella dishes and main courses.

The Mediterranean influence is very evident – with dishes like the traditional Spanish fish paella, prepared to perfection in the traditional method, and the fish soup. The pasta dishes are equally enticing, with the classic spaghetti vongole being a favourite.

There’s also mussels, dates and even oysters for a small additional supplement. The neonate fritters are crunchily and addictively moreish; one must not be tempted to overdo it because there’s a lot more to enjoy in the main courses.

Patrons get to enjoy a mouthwatering variety of fish and seafood in one sitting

These showcase a selection of grilled fish, prawns, octopus and calamari. Everything is prepared freshly on the spot, so that the flavours are top notch. To complement the main courses, there’s fresh salad and lovely jacket potatoes straight from the grill, just for an extra taste of summer.

At this point, one is left with but one thing to try: one of Ta’ Cassia’s homemade desserts accompanied by coffee. The mqaret, accompanied by ice-cream, and the white chocolate pannacotta are but two concoctions to choose from.

Booking for the Friday Fish Night is recommended. For more information, call 2157 1435 or 7989 8293.