Advert
Sunday, August 27, 2017, 00:01

Twistees part of Maltese culture

Twistees, one of Malta’s iconic brands for over 40 years,  has become a favourite snack for locals.

First produced in 1975, it has since become part of the Maltese culture for its unique taste. Twistees was one of the first snacks to be baked and not fried and has no artificial ingredients or colourings.

On the occasion of Valletta’s title of European Capital of Culture in 2018, Strand Palace Agencies Ltd has created a special edition of five new and interesting flavours – Buttery Cheese, Caramel Cheese, Roast Beef Cheese, Truffle Cheese and Vanilla Cheese.

To commemorate this event, Strand Palace Agencies Ltd has designed new, limited-edition packaging for the latest additions to the line and for the original Twistees Cheesy.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Cisk Pilsner top in World Beer Awards 2017

  2. Cisk Pilsner voted World’s Best in beer...

  3. Twistees part of Maltese culture

  4. Pizza, pasta and the pjazza

  5. Fish nights at Ta’ Cassia

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 27-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed