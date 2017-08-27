Twistees part of Maltese culture

Twistees, one of Malta’s iconic brands for over 40 years, has become a favourite snack for locals.

First produced in 1975, it has since become part of the Maltese culture for its unique taste. Twistees was one of the first snacks to be baked and not fried and has no artificial ingredients or colourings.

On the occasion of Valletta’s title of European Capital of Culture in 2018, Strand Palace Agencies Ltd has created a special edition of five new and interesting flavours – Buttery Cheese, Caramel Cheese, Roast Beef Cheese, Truffle Cheese and Vanilla Cheese.

To commemorate this event, Strand Palace Agencies Ltd has designed new, limited-edition packaging for the latest additions to the line and for the original Twistees Cheesy.