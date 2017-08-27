Cisk Pilsner voted World’s Best in beer awards 2017

Cisk Pilsner, brewed by the Farsons brewery, has been voted World’s Best Czech Style Pale Lager in the World Beer Awards 2017 at a judging event held in London earlier this month. In winning this prestigious award, Cisk Pilsner beat 18 other countries, including the Czech Republic itself.

Originally brewed by Farsons Brewery in the late 1940s, Cisk Pilsner was relaunched just last year and has already garnered a number of international awards in just 12 months. Cisk Pilsner is a premium Pilsner combining a tradition of brewing excellence and passion with the finest quality Pilsen malt and Noble hops of the Saaz variety.

Cool and crisp, with an alcohol content of 5.5 per cent, Cisk Pilsner offers the discerning beer connoisseur a well-hopped flavour with a rich white head, a delicate bitterness and a superior aroma originating from the rich essential oils present in the Noble hops.

“This latest award is a significant and major achievement for Cisk Pilsner and a wonderful tribute to the brewing team. We are extremely proud of our heritage and tradition as well as our unwavering commitment to the highest brewing standards, using only choicest raw materials and applying strict quality standards, and this has once more given us results to be proud of,” said head brewer Martin Polidano.

Presented by TheDrinksReport.com, the world’s no.1 online resource for drinks professionals, the World Beer Awards are global awards that select the very best in all the international recognised beer styles, and award and promote the world’s best beers to consumers and trade across the globe.

The process leading up to the announcement of the final results is extensive and involves an international and highly respected judging panel identifying the best beers in each of the 72 styles.

Over 1,900 beers from more than 36 countries entered this year’s awards. All entries are blind tasted by an international panel of experts with heats in Canada, Japan, UK and the US. Each heat has its own chair who acts under the guidance of World Beer Awards world chair, Adrian Tierney-Jones, who said: “The winners in this year’s awards demonstrate that the global beer revolution is not going to go away any time soon. We have winners from the traditional brewing countries of Belgium and Germany, while the brewing powerhouse that is North America is also represented.”

Susan Weenink Camilleri, head of marketing and communications, said: “We are proud of the results achieved in these global and highly regarded competitions. These global awards further emphasise the world class quality of our beers and boost awareness both among our loyal Maltese consumers and beyond our shores.”

Cisk Pilsner is the premium beer in the Cisk portfolio, which is spearheaded by the award-winning Cisk Lager and also includes Cisk Excel, Cisk Export, Cisk Strong and the Cisk Chill range.

All beers are brewed, distributed and marketed by the Farsons brewery.