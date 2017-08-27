Online skincare store launched

Aesthetic business entrepreneur Claire Carter, owner and director of CNC, will be launching an online shopping store.

Claire Carter

CNC Aesthetics started operations 10 years ago with four facial creams. Ms Carter said: “Knowing the competitiveness of the beauty market, it did initially scare me, but it was this competiveness that made me work hard to launch high-quality skincare products.”

Over the years CNC has offered excellent service to clients. “I am here where I am today thanks to the success of my brand and to my clients who have always been loyal to me. CNC offers a range of 50 products to choose from.

CNC’s online store will be featuring 25 new products launched recently which can be directly delivered to the client’s address. These products cover and treat all skin issues.

The foundation line will also be available online.

The website is built to specifically offer an online consultation service for potential clients who are not that familiar with the brand. The online consultation segment displays a series of simple yet important clues in the drop-down menu.

“When I perform private consultations at my clinic, I am cautious as to what I recommend. At the clinic, I have the latest technology in scanning equipment to perform a proper skin analysis. Depending on what the skin issue or problem is, which can be pigmentation, acne or wrinkles, I can then provide a detailed programme to cure the complaint.”

Visit the store, which will be available from September 1, at cnccosmetics.com or look up CNC Cosmetic Skin Care on Facebook.