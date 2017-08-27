New energy supplements
A pro-energy supplement, MK12 Energy, useful as an adjuvant in cases of increase of metabolic and sports activity and extended and strict diets, is now available.
Creatine quickly synthesises energy; carnitine contributes to the oxidation of fatty acid, vitamin C is useful to slow down cells’ ageing and potassium and magnesium rebalance salts lost during sweating.
Another supplement made of mineral salts, potassium, magnesium and sodium – MK12 Plus – is sugar free.
Potassium, magnesium and sodium supplements re-establish the body’s hydro-saline balance and a toned and dynamic state in a short time.
Both supplements are locally distributed by Chemimart. For trade enquiries, call 2149 2212.
