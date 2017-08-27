New accessories brand MOA Paris in Malta

MOA is more than a brand; it’s a state of mind. It’s a French multi-accessories brand for women, teenagers and children waiting for the latest fashion trends at attractive prices.

The success of this franchise is its modern, on-trend, attractive style and, especially, the prices. MOA is present everywhere in France but also in many other countries.

The products include shoes, bags, jewellery, hair accessories, phone covers and ideal little gift ideas. From earrings to matching necklaces, rings, anklets, scarves, bags and wallets, the shop is displayed in themes.

The autumn/winter 2017 collection is an explosion of colours and unique themes to match personality. This season one will find themes such as Sweet Sparkling, Trendy Folk, Black Beauty, Essential Gold, Essential Silver, Campus, Urban, Street Ballet, Enjoy London, Western Soul and Gypsy. MOA has also included a range for little princesses called Moa Mini, which highlights children’s fun, glee and free spirit, presenting floral head garlands and hairbands with bunny ears and much more.

Summer might seem as though it’s ending but the sun is still shining, so a range of sunglasses with protective cases from €9,99, sparkly flipflops for €6,99 and ankle chains from €4,99 are available.

MOA’s Campus collection offers stylish products that put the ‘chool’ in school. School bags for €36,99, sneakers at €29,99, latest iPhone covers from €9,99, hairbands from €2,99 and pencil cases from €9,99 are part of the collection.

OK Fashion is the local representative of MOA Paris. The MOA franchise store is now open in Tower Road, Sliema.