Intelligent Specials for glowing results

The Dr. Grandel Specials series does justice to special skin requirements, ranging from UV protection to a smoothly beautiful complexion.

Perfection BB Beauty Balm is a tinted moisturiser for a glowing skin with SPF 20. The multi-effective beauty formula adds moisture, revitalises the skin and stimulates the skin’s own cell renewal. At the same time, the integrated SPF 20 protects against UV-related skin damage.

Perfection AP Anti-Pigment Concentrate is a lightening, anti-pigment concentrate that reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation and age spots and helps prevent new ones from appearing. It contains Active White Complex for a more even and flawlessly younger, lighter-looking complexion. Perfection UV SPF 30 Serum is light, not greasy and quickly absorbed, offering a new intelligent means to protect oneself against UVA and UVB radiation in a modern way. UV SPF 30 Serum can be applied over and under the usual skin care without permanently burdening the skin with sun protection.

Dr Grandel Kosmetik products are available in beauty salons and spas. For trade enquiries, call Carewell by Reactilab on 9982 8498 or 9945 7245 or e-mail [email protected].