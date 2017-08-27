Mcast launches over 300 part-time courses

Silvio De Bono, president of the Mcast board of governors (centre), launching the courses with Mcast principal and CEO Stephen Cachia (left), and Stephen Vella, general manager, Mcast Gateway to Industry Ltd.

The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) is receiving applications for over 300 part-time courses that will start in October, including 38 new and ac­cre­dited courses. The courses are open to anyone aged 16 and over. Lessons are held in the evenings or on Saturday mornings.

The new courses include a Ba­che­­lor of Science (Hons) in Financial Services Management, a Dip­loma in Insurance (Dip CII), an Introduction to Emergent Circuit Approach in the Early Years, cour­ses on the natural heritage, acting, games development, Raspberry Pi, fitness training, scientific investigation, and dealing with challenging behaviour and children’s care, learning and development.

There are also two programmes at MQF Level 7 – the Postgraduate Certificate in Research Methods and the Masters by Research. Both new programmes are being launch­ed in collaboration with the Mcast University College.

Mcast’s part-time training programmes are managed by the college’s commercial arm – Mcast Gateway to Industry Ltd. The launch was held at the Mcast’s Students’ House in the presence of Stephen Vella, general manager Mcast Gateway to Industry, Mcast principal and CEO Stephen Cachia, and Silvio De Bono, president of the board of governors.

Further details about the courses are available on the website below or the new part-time courses Facebook page. A booklet with details on the courses and an application form has been posted to all homes and businesses. It may also be obtained from local council offices, from the Mcast main campus in Paola and its campus in Għajnsielem.

Prospective students may fill in the printed application form and send it by post or submit it by hand to the Office of Part-Time Courses, Mcast Main Campus, Corradino Hill, Paola PLA 9032, from tomorrow to Friday between 9am and 4pm, and from September 4 to 7 between 9am and 7pm.

Bookings may also be submitted online via the website below.

For further details or advice call 2398 7777/7116/7143 or e-mail [email protected].

http://shortcourses.mcast.edu.mt