ICT students at global robotics challenge in the US

The students at the event.

Three ICT students at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) took part in the first Global Robotics Challenge which was held in Washington DC, United States.

The Maltese team, composed of Patrick Brejza, Clive Tonna and Andrea Abela, performed very well in the international competition and was nominated for a number of prizes.

The students, who have completed the Mcast Level 4 advanced diploma in software development and multimedia, were mentored and guided by Conrad Vassallo, director of Mcast’s Institute of Information and Communication Technology.

The US embassy in Malta facilitated the students’ participation in the event. Next year’s competition will be held in Mexico.

A video showing the highlights of the event and the Maltese team may be viewed at the website below.

https://goo.gl/pjrqzc