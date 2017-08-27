Weekly advice

• As consumers we are legally bound to honour sales agreements.

• Sales contracts are best concluded in writing as verbal contracts may be problematic in case of a dispute.

• Once a sale is confirmed consumers cannot change their mind.

• Consumers cannot be irrevocably bound to contract terms which they were not aware of before the sales contract was concluded.

• When the terms and conditions of a sales contract are not honoured by the trader consumers may opt out of the contract and claim back any money paid.

