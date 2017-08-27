Weekly advice
• As consumers we are legally bound to honour sales agreements.
• Sales contracts are best concluded in writing as verbal contracts may be problematic in case of a dispute.
• Once a sale is confirmed consumers cannot change their mind.
• Consumers cannot be irrevocably bound to contract terms which they were not aware of before the sales contract was concluded.
• When the terms and conditions of a sales contract are not honoured by the trader consumers may opt out of the contract and claim back any money paid.
Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority
Office for Consumer Affairs
Mizzi House,
National Road,
Blata l-Bajda
HMR 9010
Freephone: 8007 4400
Tel: 2395 2000
Enquiries: [email protected]
Consumer complaints: [email protected]
Website: www.mccaa.org.mt
MCCAA office hours for the public:
Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm
European Consumer Centre Malta
(For complaints against traders in other EU states)
47A, South Street,
Valletta.
VLT 1101
Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.
Tel: 2122 1901
E-mail: [email protected]
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.