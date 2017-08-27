Advert
Sunday, August 27, 2017, 00:01

Vassallo Group history in new publication

Nazzareno Vassallo presenting President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca with a copy of Vision – Valuing the Past, Building the Future.

Nazzareno Vassallo, chairman of Vassallo Group, recently presented President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca with a copy of Vision – Valuing the Past, Building the Future which Vassallo Group of Companies launched to mark its 70th anniversary.

The book, produced and published by Kite, traces the group’s 70-year history from the Vassallo family’s humble beginnings in Għajn Riħana and the clearing of World War II debris by the present chairman’s father, Pio and his nephews to the present day. The story of the group runs parallel with a detailed account of the political, social and economical changes in Malta throughout this period.

Penned by Mr Vassallo with Dr Joe Cassar as editor, Vision goes into the detail of each sector the group has been operating in, mainly construction, care for the elderly, catering and hospitality and property management. The contribution of Mr Vassallo’s children to each of these sectors is also highlighted in the publication which is enriched with attractive photographs taken purposely for this publication as well as others retrieved from the group’s archives.

