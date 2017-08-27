Property values and bank lending – with echoes of 1973

Unorthodox principles were used by the Council of Administration appointed by the government late in 1973 to take over ownership and management of Malta’s second largest bank, the National Bank of Malta. Photo: Shutterstock

The interview with Bank of Valleta’s CEO, Mario Mallia (The Sunday Times of Malta, July 16), makes interesting reading. I was particularly struck by his forthright comment that, when assessing the risk aspect on bank lending secured by immovable property, the regulator should acknowledge that Malta’s economy cannot be compared to that in mainland Europe nor the US. Mr Mallia gave good reasons for this assertion and I entirely agree with him.

It is significant also that Mr Mallia’s views were expressed in response to a question whereby he was reminded that the boom in the property sector was to blame for the 2008 global financial crisis. Mr Mallia rightly explained that this had not affected the banks in Malta and even now there is no sign of a property bubble given the demand for property especially in good locations: “I am talking of property of a certain caliber and quality in certain locations, even office space, where the demand is very strong.”

These comments brought to mind the unorthodox (even devious as I will explain later) principles used by the Council of Administration appointed by the government late in 1973 to take over ownership and management of Malta’s second largest bank, the National Bank of Malta. I will restrict myself to the bare essentials of how the COA and its newly appointed (by government) senior management and auditors went about valuing immovable property held as security for advances then outstanding in the NBM’s books.

It is important to bear in mind that up to the time that the COA was appointed, the NBM’s auditors for many years had been Turquand Youngs & Co. They were then the one and only firm of chartered accountants operating in Malta, headed by an Englishman but staffed by some budding locals amongst whom were the first Maltese to attain chartered accountant status after completing their studies in the UK and having been articled there after the statutory period of practice in that country.

Yet, for its own reasons, the government decided to ditch the NBM’s traditional auditors and appointed a UK-based audit firm (Deloitte) with no office in Malta. Every year a small team used to come over from London for a few months to audit not only the NBM but also Barclays Bank Malta, the Allied Malta Newspapers group and a couple of privately owned companies.

Thus, unlike the present situation (where Malta can boast having a number of accounting firms associated with the leading international names), the COA relied on a handful of English accountants based in the UK and with very limited experience in assessing property values in Malta.

Indeed, I can say from my experience with BBM going back to 1950 that the Deloitte team used to rely heavily on the bank’s local branch managers to estimate forced sale values of properties held as security for advances and thus any security shortfall and the necessary provisions for non-performing loans (NPLs). Although admittedly this is not an exact science, a cardinal point of guidance for such assessments was that values were related to the type and location of the property. Estate agents were then in their infancy and so no yardsticks were available from that source.

Moreover, immovable property surveys by the Central Bank of Malta were very generic at that time and certainly did not provide a reliable guide to property values by location. On the other hand, bank managers were in a position to base their judgement on their knowledge of the particular area served by their branch. Both Barclays and the NBM had extensive branch networks covering most of Malta and Gozo.

Such local knowledge was pushed aside when the COA took over the NBM in December 1973 (and BOV assumed the bank in March 1974) and a decision was taken arbitrarily to reduce property values from 1969 when Malta’s first property boom was considered to have peaked. Two across-the-board formulae were used for built-up properties and for undeveloped land.

An index of property prices, based purely on random samples, was concocted by the bank’s own staff obviously under the influence of the new general manager and the COA. They concluded that there was a fall in four years of 36.6 per cent in the prices of villas, houses and apartments (with no distinction between location and the three distinct categories!) and as much as 84 per cent in the price of undeveloped land. Clearly, this was a rudimentary tool designed to satisfy a predetermined objective.

The reduced values were then applied to all properties hypothecated to the bank as security for outstanding overdrafts and loans resulting in a shortfall in security – some substantial – and thus providing fodder for a substantial increase in the NBM’s provisions for NPLs. Such provisions were raised by 151 per cent, from Lm2.4 million as per the NBM’s 31.12.72 accounts audited by Turquand Youngs to Lm6 million as per those produced by the COA and audited by Deloitte. An astronomical increase in provision of Lm3.6 million! The level of provisions worked out at 19 per cent of advances at a time when the provisions of the other main bank in Malta (Barclays) were under two per cent.

It will be recalled also that a device used by BOV, after assuming ownership and management of the NBM, was to enforce the ‘purchase’ by a wholly-owned company (Cotswold Developments Co. Ltd.) at heavily written down values, of various properties, some in prime areas, from customers who had ‘hardcore’ borrowings from the bank. Searches made at the Public Registry in 2015 revealed that in various cases such properties were resold to third parties within just a few months of acquisition in certain instances at a price 40 per cent (or even more) higher than the ‘purchase’ price. Thus instead of BOV recouping some of the excessive provisions made against NPLs, the surplus was reflected in a profit in Cotswold’s books. A convenient way of cloaking the excessive provisions made against such lendings.

When I submitted to the courts in January 2015 an affidavit on behalf of NBM shareholders I felt justified in challenging the formulae used and in questioning what was really behind the decision arbitrarily to create a property index with no scientific basis and which did not differentiate between villas, houses and apartments and, moreover, took no account of location. This is tantamount to a similarly sized type of property in Buġibba and one in Sliema being placed in the same basket when assessing the fall in property prices since 1969.

One does not have to be a rocket scientist to conclude that there was a clear motive in the COA coming up with such an absurd property index for internal purposes. This because a book loss created by the rushed sale of high yielding UK government bonds plus the above-mentioned increase in provisions for NPLs resulted in the NBM’s then net asset value of Lm2.9 million being turned into a negative figure of Lm253,000, resulting in government claiming that the bank shares had no value.

This view was not accepted by the courts both at first instance and by the Constitutional Court of Appeal which declared it its judgment of October 14, 2014 that value had indeed passed without compensation from the NBM shareholders to the advantage of the COA and eventually to BOV’s shareholders (initially 100 per cent government).

This notwithstanding, the government, as defendants in a long-standing court case awaiting a decision on the amount of compensation to be paid by it to NBM shareholders, engaged three foreign experts (one being an adviser to the regulator, Malta Financial Services Authority) to produce a response to my 2015 report. They contended that no compensation was due because, in their view, the NBM was a failed bank in 1973.

In support of their views, they accepted the property valuation formulae used by the COA at that time. Thus, after more than 40 years, the situation turned a full circle and was back to square one, i.e. persons being brought over by government from outside Malta to lend support to the hastily produced and arbitrary formulae used four score years earlier for determining the value of properties charged to the NBM as security for advances made by the bank! And all this at the taxpayers’ expense.

To conclude, I come back to the real essence of what Mr Mallia contended in his recent interview. In determining the value of immovable property the essential elements to be taken into consideration are the actual market conditions dictated by supply and demand; most importantly the location and, obviously, that one cannot lump apartments, houses and villas in the same basket.

This is a case in point against the ‘one size fits all’ philosophy set by EU institutions and which unfortunately filters through to local regulators in EU member states. This is questionable more so in the case of tiny Malta where land is so limited. Suffice to say that, except for relatively small occasional declines, the official index of property inflation (100 in 1946) as per the Housing Decontrol Ordinance has risen persistently and now stands at the 800 level. Significantly, between 1969 and 1973 this index actually rose from 184.71 to 218.26.

Yet the bank’s own staff came up with an index reflecting that during the same period prices had fallen drastically across the board as indicated earlier in this article. Ironically, the CBM’s annual review for 1973 gave indications of a strong recovery in property values and also in tourism.

Thus the property cycle had already started when the COA’s ploy drastically to reduce, for purposes of raising provisions for NPLs, the value of immovable property held as security for advances to the banks’ customers.

Anthony Curmi is a former banker.