New director at Banif Bank

Charles Borg

Charles Borg has been appointed a non-executive director of Banif Bank (Malta) plc.

Mr Borg, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (UK), holds a Banking and Finance Honours Degree and a Masters Degree in Financial Services from the University of Malta. He enjoyed a 34-year career at Bank of Valletta plc until December 2015. During this time he occupied various senior management positions, including that of chief executive officer from 2012 to 2015.

Mr Borg also served as a director on other listed companies on the Malta Stock Exchange, including Mapfre Middlesea Insurance plc. He chaired the Audit Board of the European Investment Fund, a subsidiary of the European Investment Bank, served as a director on the World’s Savings Bank in Brussels and was the president of the Institute of Financial Services and president of the Malta Bankers Association.

Mr Borg is currently the CEO and an executive director of PG plc which was recently listed on the Malta Stock Exchange, and holds a number of other non-executive directorship positions in Malta.

Michael Frendo, chairman of Banif Bank (Malta) plc, said: “The board is delighted to welcome Charles Borg to the board of directors of Banif Bank. Charles enjoys an excellent track record in financial services and brings a wealth of banking experience to Banif Bank. The board is confident that Charles will be a strong and valuable addition to the board of the Bank.”

Mr Borg commented:“I look forward very much to serving on the board of Banif Bank and to working with my fellow directors, the Bank’s CEO, management and staff to contribute to the growth of the bank under the majority ownership of the Al Faisal Group”.

Apart from serving as a non-executive director of the Bank, Mr Borg will also be chairing the bank’s Credit Approvals Committee.