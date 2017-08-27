Mini Countryman competition with Hugo’s Burger Bar

After the successful launch of the Mini Countryman which took place at Hugo’s Terrace last spring, Muscats Motors and Hugo’s teamed up for a competition. Muscats Motors granted Hugo’s Burger Bar customers the chance to win one ride, the new Mini Countryman.

The competition took place over a 10-week period where customers entered into the competition by either buying the Countryman Burger or any other burger meal. The Mini Countryman was present at Hugo’s Burger Bar in Paceville throughout the competition period, so customers could see the brand new car for themselves.

The competition winner was finally drawn during an event organised at Hugo’s Terrace and Rooftop on August 2. Attendees were greeted with a welcome drink and nibbles during the night.

Following another successful event, the collaboration between Hugo’s and Muscats Motors will not be stopping here. Muscats is planning to launch a five-car Mini Countryman fleet which will be used by the various Hugo’s outlets throughout Paceville.

Kurt Schembri is the winner and brand new owner of the Mini Countryman.