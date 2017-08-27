Advert
Sunday, August 27, 2017, 00:01

Konnect appoints HR manager

Recruitment agency Konnekt has appointed Laura Zahra as HR manager.

Ms Zahra has a first degree in social work and a diversity of experience from various sectors prior to joining Konnekt as a recruitment specialist in 2013. Before moving into this newly created HR role, Ms Zahra was a manager within Konnekt’s generalist recruitment team.

In her role as HR manager, Ms Zahra will support the firm’s growth strategy to develop the experience of all team members, with a particular focus on coaching and training.

“Having grown to a 22-strong recruitment team across all specialisations, Ms Zahra’s new role is key for us to retain our commitment towards developing and nurturing people. She is well placed to fulfil this role, having been with us for over four years working directly within teams. The outcome we are aiming for is the highest level of service while working in the company of the best talent on the island,” Hazel Refalo, head of operations at Konnekt, said.

Those interested can send a CV on [email protected].

