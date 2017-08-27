Home owners will now receive #Treedom certificates

Real Estate agency Zanzi homes is now naming the trees it has planted. The agency has so far planted a Maltese cypress tree for each property is has sold, in collaboration with the ELC and Pembroke local council.

The newly-made property owners will soon receive certificates with the information of their sponsored tree and the opportunity to name it. Additionally, information about the trees will also be shared by the company, including the trees’ carbon storage, the percentage of oxygen released from them and their expected longevity.

Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of Zanzi Homes, is thrilled to give “clients the ability to have an active part in contributing to this green project”, while “knowing they have made a small difference by working with us”.

It’s interesting to know that a single tree can absorb CO2 at a rate of 48 lb yearly, and that as a result the planting of trees remains one of the cheapest and most effective means of drawing excess CO2 from the atmosphere. Other areas in Malta are also being targeted to continue planting the trees as the company aims to plant 1,000 trees before the end of the year.