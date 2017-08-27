Handling difficult conversations

Once we feel we have a good enough understanding of the heart of a disagreement, then we need to move on towards a resolution.

Most of us know how a misunderstanding in our personal or professional life can escalate into a heated argument that more often than not does not get resolved.

In fact, it often gets more entrenched with bitter resentments silently growing, making it hard to imagine that you would ever want to see or have anything to do with that person in the future and vice versa.

Sometimes our feelings are so hurt and we feel far too upset to confront the person who has treated us badly, so there might never be a heated argument. Our solution might be to simply not talk to that person and to keep well away from them.

There are, of course, many variations on that theme and many of us will have experienced both versions – confronting it head on or attempting to flee from, or ignore it. These rather simplistic examples share one thing and that is emotions. The person who explodes with anger or bursts into tears and the person who does not show their hurt or anger are both emotional; one expresses strong emotions and the other keeps a firm grip on their emotions.

There is no unemotional way we can be in conflict with another person – conflict and arguments are emotional. We all find different ways to deal with conflict and to express the emotions the dispute generates. This is something that cannot be understood without understanding the context, values and relationship between both people who are ‘at war’ with each other. That too will play a part in how we deal with conflict or handle those difficult conversations, which hold the potential to develop into conflict.

The unique essential skill for success is ‘active listening’

We all believe we can listen and every day we believe we do listen but they aren’t really ‘mediation’ skills; active listening skills are much more than simply ‘being a good listener’. We all have a tendency to interrupt others, to draw the attention away from what they are saying and turn the spotlight on ourselves; we ask questions which are for our benefit and we don’t bother to check out if what we believe we have understood the other person to say is correct.

The person telling their story does not want all those clever questions, interpretations and interruptions; they want to know that their listener understands them, their experience, their point of view, their values and how their experience has affected them emotionally.

This unique way of listening creates trust and rapport very quickly. Trust and rapport is crucial in that it encourages the speaker to say more, which helps the listener to understand, but more importantly this enables the speaker to hear, sometimes with a fresh ear, what really matters and is at the heart of the conflict. This ‘tuning in’ stage is vital in allowing us to understand the underlying causes of the dispute.

We cannot just remain in this ‘tuning in stage forever. There is a purpose to listening – to understand. Once we feel we have a good enough understanding of the heart of a disagreement, then we need to move on towards a resolution. This stage is the ‘tuning out’ stage where the focus shifts back to the dispute itself, to any common values and needs and potential pathways to resolving the differences.

In our courses, we introduce the necessary skills for each stage and encourage participants to practise them through role plays, also with the possibility of offering individual coaching.

Monica Hanaway and Diana Mitchell (M&D Associates) are psychotherapists, business and leadership coaches, mediators and trainers.

They facilitate courses in handling difficult conversations and in ‘mediation’, an alternative way to resolve conflict rather than taking it through legal channels.

They regularly run courses in Guernsey and the UK and throughout Europe, Singapore and the Baltic states. They have worked in South Africa and Belfast for The Desmond Tutu Foundation.

They will be bringing their two-day Handling Difficult Conversations course to Malta for the first time on October 6 and 7 at the Archbishop’s Seminary, Rabat. For information, e-mail [email protected].