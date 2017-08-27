Gozitan stone masons to build Mercury Towers

J. Portelli Projects’s team of skilled stone masons currently involved in the preparatory and foundation works of Mercury Towers.

“The Mercury Towers development will be built by a team of highly skilled Gozitan stone masons, employees of J. Portelli Projects,” said developer Joseph Portelli.

“We are proud to be providing employment opportunities and training on new building techniques for all employees of J. Portelli Projects. Furthermore, as a Gozitan, I am extremely proud to see fellow Gozitans joining our team. Today, J. Portelli Projects boasts a highly skilled workforce that takes great pride in their work and in giving its utmost to ensure that every new development the company embarks on is a success,” he added.

Using highly advanced and innovative building technology, J. Portelli Projects is currently involved in the preparatory and foundation works of Mercury Towers, the last architectural project design signed off by Zaha Hadid before her passing.

A recent recruitment drive has increased the number of employees at J. Portelli Projects to 130 employees. This increase in staff will enable the company in its commitment to setting standards and developing sustainable projects, such as Ħal Sagħtrija, Villaġġ San Ġużepp, Forum Residences and Quaint Boutique Hotels.