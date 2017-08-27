Emirates SkyCargo launches new temperature protection solution

Emirates SkyCargo has launched White Cover Xtreme in collaboration with Dupont.

As part of its endeavour to offer customers with a wide range of innovative cool chain temperature solutions, Emirates SkyCargo, the world’s largest cargo airline, is rolling out a new white cover solution developed in collaboration with DuPont. Featuring DuPont’s Tyvek Xtreme W50 material, the new White Cover Xtreme will offer enhanced protection for temperature sensitive cargo in hot, cold and wet weather conditions.

Emirates SkyCargo has the capability of carrying 17 tons of cargo per flight in and out of Malta, including tons of goods requiring temperature controlled environments. These include flowers and vegetables on the incoming flights and fish and pharmaceuticals on outgoing flights, providing an important link to Maltese companies to and from the Far East and the Middle East.

The new triple layered White Cover Xtreme acts as a shield reflecting solar heat when temperatures are high and as a barrier for conduction preventing heat from escaping when temperatures are low thereby helping maintain cargo internally at the right temperature. White Cover Xtreme acts as a single solution that offers a high level of protection in harsh winter as well as summer weather conditions.