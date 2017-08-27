BtoBet announces its partnership with BetGames.Tv

Following BtoBet’s actions to expand into the LatAm and African markets, the company has entered into an alliance with BetGames.Tv to propose live streamed games and lottery in retail betting shops. The strategy is already gathering great success.

Commenting on the partnership with BtoBet, BetGames.TV’s head of sales Christian Maglia stated:

“It’s a pleasure to be partnering with a farsighted igaming software provider such as BtoBet which is expanding in the fast-evolving markets of Africa and LatAm, providing local operators with fitting technology, suitable for their needs for mobile, online and retail businesses. This agreement extends an existing collaboration between BetGames.tv and BtoBet and I firmly believe that BetGames.Tv gaming content, together with BtoBet’s omnichannel platform will continue delivering a compelling gaming experience worldwide.”

Back from the last summit in Lagos and ready to participate in future events in the emerging regulated markets, BtoBet’s chairman Alessandro Fried said:

“Following the concept to set the player at the centre of the gambling experience, we are very proud to have started this collaboration with BetGames.Tv. In fact, the offer of streamed games and lottery creates a new gambling dimension in the retail betting shops for players living in regions like Africa and Latin America. A dedicated satellite channel gives players the possibility to enjoy a new – and really appreciated – gambling experience also in areas where the internet connection is not always working perfectly.”

Mr Fried concluded: “BetGames’ Cashier application, available across Windows, web and Android platforms, will be offered via BtoBet’s platform. Our solution perfectly suits those operators who are looking for innovative products.”

BtoBet is a pioneer in new technologies for iGaming operators and the betting industry by using technological intelligence as its main base for its products. It offers unique, customisable, secure and flexible cloud-based systems delivering unprecedented capabilities to drive sportsbook and iGaming business.

BtoBet has 13 offices. BtoBet’s dynamic Sportsbook team operates from Rome, while Malta hosts the commercial and marketing centre.