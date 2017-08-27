Alter Domus Malta strengthens management team

Chris Cachia

Alter Domus, a leading European provider of fund and corporate services, dedicated to international private equity and infrastructure houses, real estate firms, multinationals, private clients and private debt managers, has recruited Chris Cachia and Pierre Buttigieg as senior managers within its corporate services team.

Chris Cachia has a Doctors of Law Degree (LLD) and a Diploma in Financial Services Operations and Compliance. He is also a Chartered Accountant (ACA). Before joining Alter Domus, he held various roles in leading local and international companies. These included legal and compliance, MRLO, and an accountancy role within an audit and assurance department.

Pierre Buttigieg

Pierre Buttigieg is currently in the process of completing his thesis to finishing an Advanced Diploma in International Taxation. Before joining Alter Domus, he worked with a leading corporate service provider, where he was head of accounting services and, more recently, head of taxation services. He was responsible for overseeing the overall accounting requirements, corporate tax and VAT compliance matters, together with other related regulatory requirements.

Chris Casapinta, country executive, Malta said: “These two key recruitments strengthen our management team and reinforce our offering in Malta, adding on to the expertise and experience of our employees. Our directors are highly regarded both locally and internationally and these recruitments strengthen our 120-strong team based in Malta.”